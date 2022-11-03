APSS helps during HIV/AIDS crisis in Sask.

Options for testing, care, and information

Since 1985, AIDS Program South Saskatchewan (APSS) has been working within our community. Based on their website, they work to help men, women, and kids that live with HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C. HIV/AIDS is a human immunodeficiency virus that causes the human body to attack its own immune system. Comparatively, Hepatitis C is a liver infection that can cause an illness that is mild or long-term that can lead to long-term health problems. APSS works by providing good and supportive information and services to help individuals suffering from said illnesses. They also now offer harm reduction, needle exchange, naloxone training, and regular testing programs.

The Carillon met with Vidya Reddy, the education and information specialist at APSS. This is a harm reduction non-profit organization located in Regina. Part of his job is to work on sharing information about sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.APSS does a lot of information outreach, and the objective is to prevent the spread of these infections and to work on education outreach on opioid overdose prevention.

Why is it important for one to get checked for an STI like HIV?

It is important for everybody to get tested because getting tested is the only way to know your status, […] because there can be hardly any symptoms at all. Also, it is not possible to look at symptoms or signs and diagnose. […] It is also important to get tested because Saskatchewan has one of the highest numbers and rates of HIV compared to everywhere else in Canada. This is mainly driven by injection substance use, needle sharing, and unsafe sexual practices.

Can you walk us through the steps of getting tested to hopefully help our community feel more comfortable with the testing, and hopefully encourage them to get tested one day?

Anybody can get tested for STIs and all blood-borne infections by referral of their family doctors to any of the labs in the city, or they can get tested at Planned Parenthood Regina. Also, APSSoffers testing on Tuesday afternoons for STIs and blood-borne infections. […] There is as well an HIV self-test kit that is anonymous and convenient, and this information is available on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website as well.

You guys offer a variety of different types of training. Can you explain why training is highly important for people to have in our community?

As we have been reading in the media, opioid overdoes and substance overdoses have reached the crisis portion. […] We cannot change substance use, addiction, and independency overnight. Everybody has to be supported to find a pathway to recovery, but in the meantime, we can use harm-reduction interventions like Naloxone. For example, if everyone knew how to use Naloxone and save a life then we can do that anywhere in the community, […] it is important for everyone to get trained and respond as a community. […] It is as well important to reduce the stigma against people who use substances. This is a way we as a community can respond.

What are some benefits people can gain from taking a few of your education outreach and training programs?

We do education outreach in specific areas to help prevent the spread of these infections, to reduce the risk of these infections, how to get tested for this infection, how to get treated and how these infections are transmitted in the first place and how to break the chain, […] and what is the outlook for each of these infections. […] The other is the opioid-overdose prevention plan. We do Naloxone training, we talk about the various substances, how to reduce the risk of and what are the risk factors of an overdose.

Can you explain your needle exchange program and what people should know about it?

Our needle exchange program is a harm reduction service that we offer in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. […] There is a risk for spreading blood-borne infections. This can cost the community an enormous amount to treat and care for. So, one of the ways to prevent this in the community is to have a harm reduction service where we provide the harm reduction supplies (clean cylinders, clean injection equipment, and so on) to break the chain of transmission and prevent future treatment and costs to the community.

How do individuals get involved with APSS and what can they look forward to partaking in?

Students can get involved with a practicum placement. […] We also have opportunities for volunteers to get involved and they can fill out a form online based on the website, then be asked for a criminal record check and they can volunteer how many hours and schedule that works best for them. […] As well, if anyone is interested in harm reduction services or presentations, they can reach out online or to me.

APSS has valuable resources that are available and accessible for use. I hope that this article taught you something about blood-borne infections, STIs, how to get tested, or how to break the chain of transmission.