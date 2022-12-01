Events to get you in the holiday spirit

Take a break from finals season to visit some must-see events

For most of us, the month of December can be a dreadful time with all the exams, final papers, projects, and everything else going on. December can also be the best time of the year as it is time for the holidays, the end of the semester, and a chance to go home. No matter how you’re feeling, I have a variety of events for you to look forward to.

I have a comprehensive event list I have researched to give you information about what they are all about, when they take place, why this may be a great event for you to participate in, and more! Some of the events are free, others may have a price, and the driving distance varies, so be sure you read the description of the event and do some research yourself to make sure the event right for you. These first two events are coming up quickly so be sure to talk to some friends and get on the plan coordination.

The Canadian Western Agribition

The Canadian Western Agribition is an event that takes place in Regina, Saskatchewan from November 28to December 3. They have a great choice of events to partake in that make you feel like you are a true country cowpoke! One of the most popular events is the Maple Leaf’s Final Rodeo. It is a lot of fun for everyone. It takes place starting at 7 p.m. in the Brandt Centre from December 1 to 3.

The rodeo presents the top 10 candidates who will partake in eight major events. Seats vary in price starting at $15, and reach as high as $46 depending on which day you attend. If that does not appeal to you, be sure to check out everything else on their list: Party on the Dirt, Cowboy Mounted Shooting, Black Angus Show, or the Agribition Ranch Rodeo. Search for “Canadian Western Agribition” and I am sure something will catch your eye if being in the countryside is your thing!

Collective Studio – December Show Case

Collective Dance studio recently opened, giving individuals ages 17 and up the opportunity to keep dancing their hearts away. They are hosting their second showcase to show you several outstanding routines. Buy some tickets to watch dancing in tap, jazz, ballet, heels, and more. This event takes place on December 3starting at 8 p.m. at Darke Hall, 2255 College Avenue. Tickets are only $18 plus taxes and fees; seems like a great opportunity to me!

Speaking of Collective Dance Studio, they have a few special classes in December that may catch your eye. They have a pop-up class called Santa Baby Chair Class which takes place on Monday, December 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mean Girls Jingle Bell Rock is another class that happens on December 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. These look like the perfect classes that would be a lot of fun with friends. Check out their Instagram (@collectivestudiosregina) to see more details and prices. Plus, see all their amazing dance classes and, who knows, you may be part of the next showcase!

Blast from the past

See what I did there – ha ha – dad joke for the adult activity night! The Saskatchewan Science Centre is bringing back adult science nights. The last one was Science Rocks and it looked like a hit. The next one looks like a hit as well. Their website states “Grab your Walkman, strap on the roller blades and relive your favourite memories from the ’90s at the ‘Blast from the Past.’” You can participate in Human Hungry Hippos, wiggle car races, and more! The event takes place on December 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are just $12; you must be 19 or older, and it takes place at the Saskatchewan Science Centre. When was the last time you got to see an adult event for $12 and relive your childhood? It sounds like great fun!

Seussical at SaskExpress

Need something for the kiddos? SaskExpress is bringing Dr. Seuss to centre stage. The event will take place from December 1to 11 starting at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $15-$35 depending on the age of the attendee. This event is expected to be funny, entertaining, and a great live show for the kiddos and family to enjoy!

Jeffrey Straker- A Very Prairie Christmas

If Dr. Seuss isn’t your thing, that is okay! Jeffrey Straker is putting on a show that has been a hit in the past and is returning. With live music, contemporary storytelling, and Christmas songs, what could go wrong? Check out this event taking place December 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Ian’s Christmas Lights – Fundraiser for 1-D

Another holiday inspired event! Ian is putting on a fundraiser to help 1-D in the General Hospital. It works by walking through the pathways of some twinkling lights and, hopefully, it will inspire you to leave a donation. No ticket or booking is required, and it is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening in December. Located half a mile south of McLean, Saskatchewan, go see some twinkle lights, take some cute photos, and leave a donation if you can for the General Hospital’s Unit 1-D.

And there is the list of events that are coming up! Some events are returning, some events are a one-time hit. No matter the event, make sure you head out and enjoy some time in December. As I said, for some this is a terrible month, for others this is a great time. With these events, it will be a great time no matter what. If no events here catch your eye, I am sure there are other events that will. The month of December has plenty of events happening, whether they be holiday spirited, listening to music, or your own unique way of enjoying the holidays.