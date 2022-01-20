Gym review series: Fit Project

Let’s make our next project to be the fittest we can be

For the month of January, I am going around the city of Regina to try out different gyms and get a true insight on what’s offered. I will give you a review from myself and an interview with an instructor. So, where did I head this week, you may ask? The answer is Fit Project, taught by Jules Edwards. The class that I went to specifically this week is called “Sweat and Sculpt.” Fit Project runs two main types of gym classes in their studio, and we are going to give you a run-down of both.

To start, there is a “Bounce” class. Everyone gets their own little trampoline and it starts off basic, but it looks competitive at the end. It begins with a warm-up involving working through various moves, such as knee pulls, kicks, and a heel dig, in repeated combos building in counts of four. By the end of the class, we add multiple combos together to create a “grand finale.” I personally did not do this class, although it sounds like a lot of fun being able to jump around and create a routine together.

The other type of class is “Sweat and Sculpt,” which is really driven by music; it is more about burning the muscles with emphasis on smaller movements. How Edwards runs her class is by setting the music to a rhythm of 126 beats per minute, and she matches movement in groups of eight. Here is an example you: put your left arm straight up, your right arm straight to the side, then you bend the right knee the same time you bend your left leg to form a bit of a crunch. You do that move eight times. Then we “speed up the tempo” as Edwards would say, and do to a faster beat for eight counts. The music slows back down, then we do eight pulses. You then do eight full crunches, then speed up tempo again for the song. At the last bit of the song, you hold for eight counts on both sides. It was a bit to get the hang of, but it was great. You definitely have to get into the music to get into the workout.

Now, those counts of eight stays for the entire class; different moves are done for each body part to get the entire body moving. The class also uses the barres, along with moves that some of you may recognize from ballet class. If you miss ballet classes from when you were young, this seems like the place to go!

Fit Project is this little boutique shop on Broad Street that welcomes all people, and it was a great experience. You walk through the doors, and you enter at the front desk and sign in with staff (they may also have a cute little dog to welcome you into the studio). I was lucky enough to meet them, and it just added to the welcoming experience! Once you are in you can walk down the hall to the change rooms to change, lock your stuff up in lockers (free of charge), then you are ready for class. You head towards the front of the gym and enter the studio. You can place yourself wherever there is a silver ball and grab some weights. Now, don’t be tricked on where you stand and think of hiding in the back corner for your first couple of classes because the classes rotate together. To me, I think it was cool and added a team feeling. Your instructor leads you through your class, and it is a good one. If you are someone that is driven by music and likes to focus on small movements that make a great difference, this is the place to be!

Now that you know my feelings, let’s ask Edwards how she stays motivated to keep teaching.

What do you like specifically about teaching these classes?

Edwards started at Fit Project as a client. “I have always been a bit nervous about fitness, but here it did not matter where you are in fitness. We have all different ages, shapes, and size, and everyone’s crushing it! Being in the inclusive nature got me into enjoying working out instead of dreading it.”

What keeps you personally motivated to be a fitness instructor?

“Honestly, the clientele. [When] I can see the members a couple times a week, and we get involved in each other’s inner circle and creating a connection one-on-one together and working towards goals together [it] becomes that much more special.”

What is some advice you would give someone who is wanting to try your gym for the first time?

“Just show up! Which we know is the hardest part, but once you are in you get it which is the best part of the gym class.”

We all know January is the month for “New year, new me.” What are some suggestions you have for people to not only have a “new me,” but to also improve their healthy habits and lifestyle?

“Just focusing on sustainability, [and] be careful not to burn out. Find the pattern that works best for you. If three or four classes [a week] is better for you to last longer, that is okay. Once you are sustainable for yourself it starts to become a lifestyle.”

Does the gym have any special promotions going on right now?

“We have a $50 deal where you get unlimited classes, and then we have [a] 20 per cent discount for all the memberships.”

Now, to me, these seemed like the cutest little answers but meant a lot. That seems to be what this gym is all about. The small boutique is such a welcoming place. You focus on small movements that add up to make such a big difference, and little weights that you do not put down to just make you feel the burn.

Fit Project was a great studio to add to the list; it was a great experience, and I’d like to thank them for agreeing to be featured in this series. Now, we know you cannot wait to see what is next, and neither can we!