Happy Hollow Corn Maze begins again

An annual fixture for those familiar, with a few added twists this year

by wren gessner, contributor

Anyone looking for a casual day out with family or friends is sure to have a good time at the Happy Hollow Corn Maze. Located in Lumsden, Saskatchewan, the Happy Hollow is just a short drive from Regina, with a scenic view to boot. No matter the age, there is a variety of activities to suit anyone who decides to venture out. At $15 general admission, visiting the farm attraction is a cheap and easy way to get out of the city for a day.

If you are looking for a view of the farm, taking the tractor ride is the best way to do it in style. As someone who grew up on a farm, riding around behind a tractor definitely brought me back, making it one of my favourite activities of the day. The tractor takes groups on short rides through the trees, past rivers, and by the corn maze, all in the safety of a trailer. Riders have the opportunity to sit on hay bales throughout the ride, making it a classic farm experience. Tips are welcome in the open tip jar, but there is no fee to ride.

For a more unique experience, check out the jumping pillow and corn cannon. Situated next to one another, these activities are not ones to miss. The jumping pillow welcomes all ages, children and adults alike. If you’re interested in going for a bounce, don’t be intimidated by the kids. There is plenty of room for all, and it is made all the more fun with friends.

The corn cannon is the only activity in Happy Hollow that requires an additional fee. However, at $2 per two shots, it is well worth the experience. There are several metal targets to shoot at, and if you manage to hit one, you might even win a free chocolate bar. Who would want to miss that deal?

For the older crowds, be sure to check out musician Robert Eddy on stage. This guy is one of the friendliest people you’ll meet. Playing a variety of songs from blues to Irish songs, there is a little bit for everyone. He loves to interact with his audience and tells stories about himself and his father. At times, there are songs the audience can even participate in. He welcomes requests, and even when he doesn’t know a song well, he loves to give it a shot. With the leaves turning colours and blowing across an open stage, this is a concert that you are unlikely to forget.

Now, for the thing you’ve all been waiting for: the corn maze. Walking through this tall crop brought back plenty of childhood memories, searching my way through corn mazes, struggling to find my way out. Reliving this experience as an adult has made me realize the Happy Hollow corn maze is relatively simple, comparatively. It does not take long to walk through, particularly with friends. However, hearing the screams and laughter of kids was enough to convince me this was an awesome attraction for other ages. It is a quick walk and you needn’t worry about getting tired or thirsty, which is a plus for the majority of people visiting Happy Hollow. I would consider this to be a very accessible corn maze for everyone, whether young or old.

With all the activities to explore, be sure to end the day with a fresh piece of pumpkin pie. The gift shop offers large slices that are rich and creamy, and staff offer as much whipped cream as anyone could possibly desire. If pumpkin pie isn’t your thing, there are a variety of drinks available all for a reasonable cost. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular returning for a bit of childhood nostalgia, Happy Hollow is sure to satisfy.