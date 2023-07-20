Summer break in action

Unlock summer job opportunities

Have you ever found yourself standing at a crossroads, contemplating how to make the most of your well-deserved summer break by securing a job, earning some money, and gaining experience as a student at the University of Regina? With a range of prospects available, including co-op programs, summer student jobs, and academic coursework, this season is an opportune moment for students to leverage their skills and expand their horizons. Yet, figuring out how to make the most of this time can be the most challenging part, but with the right mindset and some planning, students can have a productive summer by updating their resumes and engaging in an internship or job related to their field of study.

For students seeking practical experience, co-op programs, internships, or full-time jobs can be viable options to consider, especially if they are taking a break from classes at this time. While internships, which can be paid or unpaid, are short-term placements befitting for students looking to gain industry exposure, full-time jobs or co-op programs give students the flexibility to earn an income while gaining hands-on experience in the field of work. It is worth mentioning that the University of Regina’s co-op program is over 50 years old now, and the simplest way to get into this program is to complete an application form and meet the requirements for the PGPA and the minimum credit hours.

International students need to have applied for their work permit prior to applying for this work term. Students can have the opportunity to work even overseas, and many co-op students have permanent jobs lined up even before they graduate. These requirements usually vary by Faculty, and the Centre for Experiential and Service Learning (CESL) office at the Dr. William Riddell Centre, Room 163, is your one-stop shop to get access to these comprehensive job search opportunities and counselling to add to your work experience.

One such resource is the university’s career portal, a centralized hub that connects students with current career opportunities. Simply type in urcareers.uregina.ca in your browser and it will take you to the university’s employment website. Student, sessional, academic, staff, and research postings are available on the website. Be sure to check out the career opportunities at the University of Regina’s Federated Colleges as well on the online career portal. Moreover, don’t miss out on attending UofR’s annual spring and fall career fairs which are the biggest recruitment events, connecting Canada’s top employers with the university’s students and alumni. Another target event is the Education Career Expo, which was held on January 30 this year in the CKHS Gym 3 and is designed specifically for school boards, public service departments, and any other organizations who are seeking employees with a background in education, thereby connecting the latter directly with students from that Faculty.

The foundation of securing a job that aligns with your interests and career goals starts with a tailored resume. Your resume serves as a first impression to potential employers and plays a crucial role in showcasing your qualifications, experiences, and skills. Your resume must be up to date as this will enable potential employers to gauge your suitability for specific positions and increase your chances of being contacted for interviews. Go to urpath.uregina.ca to register for career workshops including customizing resumes, interview preparations, and marketing your skills workshops. By participating in these workshops, you can refine your resume and develop the confidence and expertise necessary to leverage your skills and excel in the job market.

Now, while focusing on career development is vital, it is also essential to recognize the value of balance and self-care. Summer actually provides an opportunity to explore other areas of interest as well as engage in volunteer opportunities either on or off campus, which is equally important to give back to the community and expand your network.

During this process, it is essential to avoid burning out. It’s perfectly reasonable if you take out the summertime to relax and recharge. You may consider scheduling time for yourself, whether that’s setting boundaries, spending time alone, with your loved ones, friends, or pets or simply taking a step back from activities that do not align with your priorities. In brief, as students embark on their summer break, they have different options to make the most of this time and the possibilities are abundant. The onus is on the students to choose the path that aligns with their goals and aspirations. Whether it’s gaining industry experience, expanding their professional network, connecting with the community, or prioritizing their commitments, a fruitful summer certainly awaits those who seize the opportunities presented.