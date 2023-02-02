The Everyday Kitchen – a coffee shop series

Could these be the best doughnuts in the city?

Are you looking for a cute coffee shop? Well, have I found one for you! The great thing about this cafe compared to other coffee shops is that the kitchen specializes in unique kinds of doughnuts. Let’s talk about all of the goods you can find in The Everyday Kitchen, a small shop located at 1378 Hamilton Street.

First, let’s talk about doughnuts. This kitchen specializes in a variety of different doughnuts that you likely won’t find anywhere else. They have such a wide variety of original flavours. Based on their website, some options are chocolate coffee, pistachio cream, raspberry lemonade, brown butter, and cinnamon bun.

The cinnamon bun donut is the one you can see in my photo; in other words, the one I tasted for this review! In my mind, when I was going up to order, I couldn’t help but think “Wow, two-in-one! A cinnamon bun is already a treat, but now it’s in the form of a doughnut. I have got to try this out!” That is exactly what I did.

Let’s just say it was delicious. When looking at this doughnut, you can see the sugar sprinkled on the outside, topped with cream cheese, and dusted with cinnamon. When I took a bite of the doughnut, it was the perfect combination between cinnamon bun flavour and the doughy texture of doughnut. If you don’t know what I mean, I guess you will just have to go and check it out yourself.

While I was enjoying this doughnut, I paired it with a classic vanilla latte, which was more on the comfortable side for me. They have some other great drink options, including cappuccinos, americanos, teas, and more.

Now that you know the details about the doughnuts, let’s talk about the coffee shop itself. Based on my time here, this is a great place to study and get work done, as well as a great place to meet up with friends and catch up. You have plenty of options when it comes to seating. You can sit right in the sun and get a source of vitamin D and feel the warmth, or you can go and sit in a booth and sprawl out to really get into the zone. For a casual coffee and chat, they also have a couch where you can sit, chat with a friend, and hold your drink while it warms your hands!

Not only is their seating great, they also have a very welcoming environment. As you come in, you are welcomed by staff. You can view some very nice plants around the shop, bask in lots of sunlight, and enjoy nice mood lighting as well.

So, they have great doughnuts, bagels, coffee, tea, seating, lighting, and so much more. What else can I tell you? Well, while I was looking on their website for some extra details for you readers, I found something rather interesting: they offer a few barista classes. Based on their website, they do sell out pretty often and are quite popular, but I thought I would share this so you do not miss out when another one opens up.

On the website, I saw that they offer a ‘Guide to Espresso’ class where you learn how to make an espresso at home. This isn’t their only class available either. You know what goes well with espresso? Milk! They have a class for that too; they offer a ‘Guide to Milk Steaming and Latte Art’ class as well. I feel like this class would be cool to take just to spice up your drinks at home. These classes may also be a cute date idea for yourself and a coffee lover that you have in your life!

So, take this as your hint. If you have a major sweet tooth and love coffee, this place may be the one for you to check out!