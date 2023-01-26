The Regina Antique Mall: 3D I spy

Why go to big chain stores when you can find just about anything here?

Are you looking for something particular to decorate your home? Are you open to taking a step into the past? The Regina Antique Mall may be the place for you! I decided to take a trip to this mall to tell you what it is all about. I am going to tell you right off the hop that you will just need to go and check it out for yourself after reading this article. There are so many goodies; it’s hard to put into words how many unique items they have.

Before we get to talking about all the goodies, let me tell you a bit about the Regina Antique Mall. The Regina Antique Mall was founded in 1980 with another shop called Antiques from A to Z. In 1987, The Regina Antique Mall officially opened in its current location to allow multiple dealers and people in the community to sell their antiques together.

This mall is 21,000 square feet. Yes, you read that right. There is a main floor, upstairs, and downstairs all filled with interesting finds. Based on their business cards and what I gathered from my time at the mall, they specialize in fine furniture, glassware, fine china, clocks, and so much more. One fun fact about this store is that it won an award for ‘Best Store for Second-hand Finds’ in 2022. You can find this store located at 1175 Rose Street.

Now that you know a bit of the history about The Regina Antique Mall, let’s talk about some of the things you can find! While I was walking around the store, I could see a great deal of fine china and it was all so gorgeous and unique. There was an endless number of cute teacups, collectible plates, and full dinner sets. It would be the perfect gift idea for a new couple or a gift to a child who enjoys having tea parties with friends.

Speaking of gifts, an original idea suggested to me was using old tins they have for sale (Caramilk, baking powder, syrup, and more) as reusable gift boxes. This is something I never would have thought of, and yet it seems like a great idea for a secret Santa. This store has lots of unique things for the holiday season all around the year. They have antique jewellery, hats, and clothes that would be perfect for a Halloween costume, a variety of vintage toys and collectables for birthdays, seasonal antique cards, and that is just the beginning.

In addition to all of the small goods I have mentioned, you can walk upstairs to some of the extra cool stuff. Are you one who likes to DIY, or would you call yourself a personal home designer? Then you have to go check this place out! They have old chairs, mirrors, dressers, tables, and a variety of other unique furniture pieces. These furniture items may be the perfect item for you to add some character to your home or cottage. They might also give you a chance to remodel or design that perfect image you have had in the back of your mind.

As I said at the beginning of the article, you must go and check this place out for yourself to understand just how many goodies you can find, and experience the full effect. Thanks to the Regina Antique Mall for taking us back in the past – it was a great visit!