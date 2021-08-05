The return of Regina’s Vintage Market

Upcoming August Vintage Market promises great finds and variety

Until 2019, the last time Regina had had an antique market was in 2013. Susan Birley and Susie Hilton had a dream of creating a new one and began working on it when introduced by a mutual friend. Birley owns the online store Cathedral Drygoods Antique and Vintage, and Hilton owns the antique store Grace and Thyme. Together, they organized a successful antique market: the Queen City Vintage Market. After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, the market returns this summer, and I got in touch with the organizers to learn more.

When asked, they said that they were really happy about the results of the 2019 market. Birley and Hilton noted that they “had over 2000 buyers and vendors from throughout Saskatchewan as well as from Manitoba.” Additionally, they noted that “[a] number of the vendors had been part of the original vintage markets that ended in 2013.”

This year, The Queen City Vintage Market will be held indoors Friday, August 6 from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caledonia Curling Club. The organizers are hoping for around 30 vendors to help ensure adequate social distancing. They are aiming to select a good variety of vendors to ensure a balance between different types of antiques, vintage items, and collectibles. Visitors can expect to find a variety of unique items, ranging from mid-century modern housewares, decor, furniture; vintage clothing, jewellery, and accessories; antique furniture, china, glassware, clocks, radios, books, toys, and decorative items; primitive, rustic items such as farm equipment, lamps, and tools; and items that have been re-purposed such as revitalized jewellery or re-painted furniture.

While there are no public health measures currently in place in Regina, the organizers plan on being mindful of the safety of everyone involved. Hand sanitizers will be provided, and they plan on encouraging the use of face masks and social distancing; however, masks will not be mandatory. When asked about the challenges of organizing one of the first of such events so soon after easing of the pandemic health and safety measures, Birley and Hilton said, “We had reserved the Caledonia Club for our next market, which was planned for spring of 2020 and had started advertising, then we kept having to postpone it. We tentatively set several previous dates – the last cancellation was this spring. When we set the date for August 6 and 7, we were hoping that all COVID restrictions would be lifted by then and everything would be fine. Now we just have to trust that the public who love vintage and antiques will come out to support us.”

I was also able to get in touch with two vendors that will be in attendance, including Kali Martin from Atomic Age Vintage[1] in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a company that specializes in mid-century housewares. They mentioned that their experience at the last Regina vintage market was fantastic and well worth the drive from Winnipeg. They expressed that the opportunity to come out to an event like this after a while will be a wonderful experience for shoppers.

They are currently busy taking inventory of what they have to offer at the market. “I think during the lockdowns people had a chance to think about what they really want to surround themselves with,” Martin added. “Buying vintage/antiques is also really environment[ally]-friendly, and also a great way to support small independent businesses, which is now more important than ever.”

Wayne Jackson from La Petite Brocante[2], located right here in Regina, also spoke to me about their involvement in the market. The store specializes in French Country Vintage and antique décor – many of their items being sourced from Europe. Jackson is also looking forward to exposing Regina’s vintage shoppers to the market and is very excited about this year’s event.

Organizers are working hard to promote the event through social media, print and broadcast media. More information, including daily updates on vendors that will be in attendance, can be found on their Facebook page Queen City Vintage Market, and on Instagram at @queencityvintagemarket, so that visitors can know what they can expect to find.

[1] Atomic Age Vintage can be found on Facebook and Instagram by searching their name.

[2] La Petit Brocante can be found on Instagram @lapetitebrocante2018