Upcoming events you won’t want to miss

From country music to spooktacular evenings and even board game nights, Jorah’s found things to please the whole crew

Sometimes, you find yourself looking for something to do; something to intrigue you, something that you’ll find fun, something that matches with your instincts. Well, if you’re looking for something like that, look no further. I’ve compiled a list of events happening in Regina to close out Halloween season and bring in November. With so many events, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Regina Pats

It’s hockey season, friends! The Regina Pats are back in the Brandt Centre and ready to play. Are you ready to watch? Home games have already started, and they go all the way until March 25. Go out and enjoy hockey night in Regina, and hope there are lots of fights to keep the excitement up.

We Are All Electric Beings: Rachel Broussard, Alyssa Ellis, Heather Shillinglaw, Laurel Terlesky

Hi art friends! If you’re looking for an exhibit to check out, look no further. We Are All Electric Beings, a collection by Rachel Broussard, Alyssa Ellis, Heather Shillinglaw, and Laurel Terlesky, is at the Art Gallery of Regina from October 13 to January 8. Check out this exhibition that “[draws] on traditional knowledge, Western science, and empathetic relationships with plants.” This exhibition is full of plant and animal themes and is sure to be an incredible experience.

The Rocky Horror Show

Guess who’s back again this spooky season? It’s Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Sterling Production’s The Rocky Horror Show. It’s running from October 26 to October 28 at the Capital Auto Theatre in the Conexus Arts Centre. By the time this article is published, there won’t be much time left to get out and see the show, so make sure you get tickets fast! Sterling Productions always puts on a great show, so you can’t miss this one if you love Halloween and musicals.

Gordon Lightfoot

Music lovers, I’ve got something for you! Gordon Lightfoot will be in Regina at Casino Regina on October 29 as part of his 50 Years on the Carefree Highway Tour. You won’t want to miss this incredible Canadian singer-songwriter while he’s in Regina. He has 17 Juno Awards and five Grammy nominations. This is a highly esteemed performer coming to Regina at the end of the month, so make sure you grab tickets for this event.

FRAG Games Day

I love board games and I hope you do too, because the Flatland Regional Association of Gamers’ – or, FRAG’s – Frag Games Days are back this year. Head out to the Regina North East Community Centre between 11:00 a.m. and midnight on October 29 or November 26 to play some board games. Go by yourself or with friends. Bring a board game or come empty handed; there’ll be board games there for you to play. Enjoy a day of tabletop gaming!

Celebrity Halloween at Q

Are you someone who likes to go out to clubs or bars? Well, if you are, and especially at Halloween, head down to Q on October 29 to participate in Celebrity Halloween at Q. If you have a costume of your favorite celebrity, or any celebrity in general, head over to Q and participate in their celebrity costume contest and enjoy a fun Halloween-themed night!

Wascana Spooktacular

Do you like nature? Do you also like Halloween? Do you like Halloween and nature mixed together? I certainly hope so, because if so, I have an event for you. On Sunday, October 30, head down to the Wascana Centre between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for the Wascana Spooktacular, a free Halloween nature program. Explore the woods, dissect body parts (not real ones, don’t worry), and lots of other fun Halloween activities! This is an event perfect for the whole family, or just you and your friends looking for a fun activity. Don’t forget to dress up in your Halloween costume so you’ll have a chance to win the best costume prize.

Spookfest

If you’ve got kids, younger siblings, or young niblings, I’ve got a Halloween event perfect for you. On October 30, kids ages 5-8 can participate in the Jr Spookfest at Spirit of the Dragon here in Regina. They have lunch, snacks, and games like Nerf wars, archery tag, an obstacle course, and so much more! For the older kids ages 9-13, Spirit of the Dragon is hosting a similar event right after called Sr Spookfest, with many of the same perks like food and games. Help those little ones get out some of their Halloween excitement energy with games and food at Spirit of the Dragon on October 30.

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts Tour

Hey stadium country music fans! I’m not one of you, but I have something for you. On November 4, Bryan Adams will be at the Brandt Centre on his tour for his new album So Happy It Hurts. According to my research, when you buy tickets to this show, you get a free digital download of the So Happy It Hurts album. Get your cowboy boots and your cowboy hat and get some tickets to this concert if this kind of music frequents your playlists!

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? November 20 Matinee Performance

Hey theatre fans, I’ve got another event for you. On November 20 at the Artesian, check out Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, written by Edward Albee. The play follows two couples in a story that exposes the ideology of the perfect family. This won’t be one to miss if you love live theatre.

The Sheepdogs

We’ve already mentioned country music, so let’s throw some rock music into the mix. On November 23, catch the Sheepdogs at Casino Regina. This performance is part of their Live & Outta Sight Tour. Their rock music ranges from incredible instrumentals to songs that will make you stomp your feet, to songs that are just meant to make you feel the power of music.

Now, go out and have fun!