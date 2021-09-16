Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2021

YWCA’s annual educational fundraiser returns with a hybrid model.

YWCA Regina has organized their annual event Walk a Mile in Her Shoes for September 16, 2021. The event is a community-focused fundraiser where supporters are expected to raise awareness on gender-based violence by stepping into red high heels for an awareness walk through downtown Regina. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 event was an entirely virtual walk. This year, YWCA has announced a hybrid event, including both virtual and in-person options to get involved, with Avana as the presenting sponsor for the event. Online registration is now open and can be done on their website.

If you register for the in-person event, you will be joining other participants on Thursday, September 16 for a walk in downtown Regina, starting at the City Square Plaza. Those registered in the virtual event can walk wherever, whenever, and with whomever they want during Walk Week from Monday September 13 to Thursday September 16. Virtual walkers are invited to share their journey with YWCA on social media by tagging @ywcaregina.

For those joining the in-person event, sign-in starts at 11 a.m., the walk starts at noon, and the event wraps up by 1 p.m. Participants will be walking around Victoria Park, beginning at the City Square Plaza, walking east down Twelfth Avenue, on to Lorne Street, and back to City Square Plaza. Participants don’t have to wear red heels, but are encouraged to wear any red shoe to visually show their support. A limited number of flat-footed red shoes will be available on site, as well as red flairs and ribbons for those who prefer to wear their regular shoes. The route is 100% wheelchair accessible, and pets are also welcome!

There are three registration options. Participants can either join as individuals, start their own team, or join an existing team. Those who registered online will still need to sign in on the day of the event to receive their lunch ticket, amongst other things. Participants can also register at the venue. Registration fee covers participation in the event, a walker bib, and lunch. Participants don’t need to bring anything – except maybe a good attitude and willingness to learn! Everything needed to participate smoothly and safely will be provided by the organizers. While masking is not required, those who would feel more comfortable wearing one are welcome to do so. Sanitization will be available, but no distancing measures are in place in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of domestic violence in Canada – nearly twice the national average, according to Statistics Canada. All funds raised at the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event help support YWCA Regina’s Isabel Johnson Domestic Violence Shelter, one of the only three domestic violence shelters in the city. In 2020, over 207 women and 59 children were given shelter at the YWCA. Yet, at the same time, nearly 400 had to be turned away due to space constraints.

In addition to registering for the in-person or virtual walk, there are other ways to get involved. Those interested can donate to one of the teams or individuals registered through the event website, as well as help spread the word by sharing information on the event on social media. Cash donations can also be made on the day of the event.

More information is available at: https://ywcaregina.com/walkamile/.

