What Women Want returns to Regina￼

More things that I don’t need

The trade fair called What Women Want is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic – and with little to no surprise, the event did not disappoint.

With over 200 vendors in attendance, What Women Want had something for everyone to enjoy, whether that be entertainment, food & drink, or shopping. The event took place over the weekend on March 4 and 5 at the International Trade Centre next to the Brandt Centre. Organizers packed in 12-hour days that had many shoppers leaving satisfied, especially since this is one of the first events since restrictions have dropped in Saskatchewan.

The significance of this event comes with the celebration of small and developing women business owners. March is women’s history month. Coming together to celebrate hardworking and ambitious business owners and giving women in attendance a space where they can feel empowered makes this event even more important to support. With International Women’s Day on March 8, there was no better time to celebrate than by attending What Women Want.

The event is the largest retail event in Saskatchewan which covers all the main bases of your typical trade show: beauty, spa, fashion, cosmetics; but it also had different activities to appeal to a broader audience. At one point on Saturday, Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella were out to greet children who had accompanied their parents to the event. Two separate vendors had some furry friends to greet spectators. Bright Eyes Dog Rescue Inc. was in attendance with some puppies to pet, and Cedar Creek Gardens brought along their kids – two little goats that you could go and pat.

I love a good macaron, and I was properly introduced to Taste Patisserie by Katrina, a bakery based out of Moose Jaw. At first it was the free sample that drew me in, I got a perfectly cooked marshmallow dipped in caramel sauce that was sensational. I had never once considered how to make a homemade marshmallow, but they have it down. Other items were an ornate array of cupcakes and cookie sandwiches stuffed with ganache. In the sales pitch of day, I bought a package of macarons with flavours including London fog and lemon – and I ate them all in one sitting too. I am going to have to make a trip to Moose Jaw sometime soon to try more!

Another highlight of the show was Rooted Living Designs, a Regina local store that sells plants and supplies. As someone who struggles to keep a cactus alive, I was thrilled to get help and tips on watering schedules and high light versus low light plants. The vendors who were working the stand were more than happy to supply me with a ZZ plant for my dungeon-like dorm room.

Travelling all the way from Winnipeg was Coal and Canary Candle Company, with some of the best soybean candles I have ever smelled. I can’t indulge in the candle fantasy because they are illegal in residence, but I did buy one as a gift for a friend. Some of the scents, like “Warm Woollen Mittens” and “Don’t be Chai” were incredibly intoxicating. The best scent by far was “Lavender” because they got it just right. Lavender is one of those scents that, if you get it wrong, smells like bathroom cleaner. However, “Lavender” from Coal and Canary smelled like it was freshly plucked from the plant.

If you missed it, don’t worry! What Women Want will be travelling to Saskatoon on March 13and 14.