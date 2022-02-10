What’s the hype with TimBiebs?

Can’t say I’m a Belieber…

Tim Hortons launched TimBiebs, a new version of its traditional baked goods, on November 29, 2021. I first found out that Tim Hortons was launching TimBiebs when they teased at it on Twitter. I was extremely excited as someone who grew up listening to Justin Bieber. It took me back to my fangirl days and, in a way, there was a layer of nostalgia that came with the release of the collection. It was thrilling to feel like a teenager again! All I could think about was that if this came out when I was 13, I would have been completely obsessed.

With iconic Canadian musician Justin Bieber as its co-creator, the collection was flying off the shelves right after its launch. According to Tim Hortons, TimBiebs was launched because of Justin’s love for the brand. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber states on the company’s website. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

There were three new flavours added onto the company’s world-famous Timbits, with these being chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle. Additionally, there was also a line of merch which comprised of tote bags, fanny packs, and toques. The merch became just as popular as the Timbits with them being sold out almost everywhere.

Many were disappointed that TimBiebs was only exclusive to Canada and the United States. The merch is thankfully also available online through TimBiebsMerch.com. The beanie, the logo mania tote bag, and the brown fanny pack retail for $29.99 plus tax.

Thankfully, I was able to find the Timbits at my local Tim Hortons. After trying all of the baked goods from this launch, I have to say that the chocolate white fudge is my favorite. The birthday cake waffle flavour is also interesting. It takes on the classic birthday cake flavour but the added waffle flavour makes it taste good.

The donuts are sold in a pack with TimBiebs on the logo. There is also a teaser video on Tim Hortons’ YouTube account. Chef Tallis Voakes, who is the director of culinary innovations at Tim Hortons, was working behind the scenes to perfect the company’s new baked goods. Together with Bieber, they worked on creating new recipes and perfecting them in order to get ready for the release of TimBiebs.

All in all, the collection has been a success. However, I can’t help but feel that perhaps this would have been better if it was launched a few years ago or when Justin Bieber was much more famous. I do believe that the hype is great and the only reason I would purchase the merch is for the Canadian pride it gives me deep down.

Tim Hortons is known all over the world as a classic Canadian franchise. When I am out of the country, I always miss Tim Hortons’ baked goods and drinks. Although I rarely eat Timbits, all three of the flavours are solid and there isn’t much I would change about them. I think it would have been interesting if they created a new version of the powdered Timbit with jelly inside. TimBiebs are good – but they are slightly underwhelming.